Michael Clarke regrets swearing at James Anderson in Ashes Test

Michael Clarke and James Anderson

Australia captain Michael Clarke says the language he used in an Ashes confrontation with England's James Anderson was "unacceptable".

Clarke, 33, was fined 20% of his match fee for swearing while telling batsman Anderson to expect a broken arm, after Anderson's heated exchange with fielder George Bailey during the first Test.

"It's unacceptable that the Australian cricket captain is setting that example," Clarke said. "But I don't regret standing up for George Bailey one bit."

Clarke's comments to Anderson, 31, were picked up by a stump microphone.

He was found guilty of breaching the International Cricket Council code of conduct for "using language or a gesture that is obscene or insulting".

Of the plan for pace bowler Mitchell Johnson to bowl short at Anderson, Clarke told Cricket Australia: "I don't regret being extremely honest with James Anderson.

"I just regret that everybody heard it and the language I used.

"The last thing I want is for boys and girls watching cricket to be going and playing club cricket and saying things like that to opposition players."

England lost the first Test by 381 runs, after which Clarke said of his comments: "I've heard a lot worse said on a cricket field than what the Australia players or the England players said throughout this Test match."

The incident at the Gabba was one of several flashpoints during a series England lost 5-0.

Australia batsman David Warner accused Jonathan Trott of being "poor and weak" during the same match, after which the England batsman returned home with a stress-related illness.

England captain Alastair Cook described Warner's comments as "disrespectful".