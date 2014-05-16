T20 Blast: Somerset beat Gloucs as Dirk Nannes takes four

NatWest T20 Blast, Nevil Road Somerset 156-8 (20 ovs) beat Gloucestershire 138 (20 ovs) by 18 runs Match scorecard

Dirk Nannes (4-21) and Max Waller (3-22) helped Somerset to an 18-run T20 Blast win over Gloucestershire.

Somerset's 156-8 looked below par, despite Craig Kieswetter's patient 55 and Alviro Petersen's 36-ball 51, while James Fuller claimed 4-32.

But Gloucestershire struggled facing Lewis Gregory (2-28) and it was left to Hamish Marshall (54) to give them hope.

Waller's leg-spin put Somerset well on top before Nannes polished off the tail as the hosts were bundled out for 138.

Gregory's fine bowling spell capped a good day for him all round after he had scored 20 from 12 balls late in the Somerset innings.

For Gloucestershire, Marshall hit seven boundaries, but Fuller was the only one to offer him any assistance with a 14-ball 21.

