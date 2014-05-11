Nottinghamshire v Northants: Trent Bridge suffers washout

Cricket
LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge
Day one, no play possible: Nottinghamshire v Northants
Match scorecard

Notts and Northants endured a dismal opening day at Trent Bridge with no play possible because of bad weather.

Umpires Michael Gough and George Sharp called off proceedings following a 16:00 BST inspection.

The home side are set to include batsman Alex Hales in their side after recalling him from a loan at Worcestershire after only one game.

Northants, meanwhile, have former skipper David Sales back in their squad after a calf injury.

Match scorecard

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swim in the Beautiful Blue Lagoon

Open Water Swimming
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired