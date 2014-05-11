Nottinghamshire v Northants: Trent Bridge suffers washout

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge Day one, no play possible: Nottinghamshire v Northants Match scorecard

Notts and Northants endured a dismal opening day at Trent Bridge with no play possible because of bad weather.

Umpires Michael Gough and George Sharp called off proceedings following a 16:00 BST inspection.

The home side are set to include batsman Alex Hales in their side after recalling him from a loan at Worcestershire after only one game.

Northants, meanwhile, have former skipper David Sales back in their squad after a calf injury.

Match scorecard