Nottinghamshire v Northants: Trent Bridge suffers washout
|LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge
|Day one, no play possible: Nottinghamshire v Northants
Notts and Northants endured a dismal opening day at Trent Bridge with no play possible because of bad weather.
Umpires Michael Gough and George Sharp called off proceedings following a 16:00 BST inspection.
The home side are set to include batsman Alex Hales in their side after recalling him from a loan at Worcestershire after only one game.
Northants, meanwhile, have former skipper David Sales back in their squad after a calf injury.