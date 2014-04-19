BBC Sport - England coach Peter Moores says Kevin Pietersen 'fell out with him'

Pietersen fell out with me - England boss Moores

  • From the section Cricket

New England coach Peter Moores insists he did not fall out with Kevin Pietersen during his first spell in the job - but says the batsman fell out with him.

Moores was dismissed as England coach in 2009 after a dispute with the controversial player, who is no longer part of the national set-up.

The former Lancashire coach admits it is "unprecedented" to be given a second chance at the England job

