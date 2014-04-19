BBC Sport - England coach Peter Moores says Kevin Pietersen 'fell out with him'
Pietersen fell out with me - England boss Moores
- From the section Cricket
New England coach Peter Moores insists he did not fall out with Kevin Pietersen during his first spell in the job - but says the batsman fell out with him.
Moores was dismissed as England coach in 2009 after a dispute with the controversial player, who is no longer part of the national set-up.
The former Lancashire coach admits it is "unprecedented" to be given a second chance at the England job
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired