BBC Sport - Doug Bollinger: Kent move an easy decision for Australia bowler
Bollinger: Kent move an easy decision
- From the section Cricket
Australia fast bowler Doug Bollinger tells BBC Radio Kent that joining Kent for the 2014 season was an easy decision as knows Kent captain Rob Key well.
The 32-year-old says he hopes to help the county's younger players to improve during his time in Canterbury.
Bollinger is set to make his debut for Kent in their opening game of the County Championship Division Two campaign at Worcestershire on Sunday.
