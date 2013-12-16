BBC Sport - The Ashes 2013-14: Ian Bell says Australia have been better

Australia have been better - Bell

  • From the section Cricket

England batsman Ian Bell says Australia have been better "in all departments", as the hosts stand on the brink of an unassailable 3-0 Ashes series lead in Perth.

England closed day four of the third Ashes Test at the Waca on 251-5, still a mammoth 253 short of their nominal target of 504.

Bell says the England players are "hugely disappointed" with the position they find themselves in as Australia need just five wickets on the final day to regain the urn.

