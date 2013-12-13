BBC Sport's cricket analyst Simon Hughes says mastering the extra bounce from the pitch in Perth is the key to batting success.

Hughes examines how deciding whether to pull or hook at the Waca can be key to scoring a century or giving your wicket away.

Australia's top order struggled initially with the bounce in the pitch - faltering to 143-5 just after lunch - before Steve Smith scored 103 not out to put the hosts in control on day one of the third Ashes Test.

