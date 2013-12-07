England's Ian Bell admits the team have to "find an answer" to the bowling of Mitchell Johnson after being "blown away" in the second Ashes Test.

Johnson took 7-40 on day three, including a spell of 5-16 in five overs after lunch, as England were rattled out for 172 to concede a first-innings deficit of 398 runs.

Only Bell, with an unbeaten 72, and Michael Carberry (60) offered any resistance to Johnson's fearsome pace.