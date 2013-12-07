BBC Sport - Ashes 2013-14: England need answers to Mitchell Johnson - Bell

Bell: England need answers to Johnson

England's Ian Bell admits the team have to "find an answer" to the bowling of Mitchell Johnson after being "blown away" in the second Ashes Test.

Johnson took 7-40 on day three, including a spell of 5-16 in five overs after lunch, as England were rattled out for 172 to concede a first-innings deficit of 398 runs.

Only Bell, with an unbeaten 72, and Michael Carberry (60) offered any resistance to Johnson's fearsome pace.

Top videos

Video

Bell: England need answers to Johnson

Video

'Miraculous' eagles & vintage Tiger in shots of the tournament

  • From the section Golf
Video

Watch: Molinari wins Open after stunning birdie at 18

  • From the section Golf
Video

Woods signs glove for fan after hitting him with shot

  • From the section Golf
Video

Watch: Celtic win Super Cup NI opener

Video

Highlights: Nerveless Molinari cards 69 to win Open title

  • From the section Golf
Video

'It's been a tough fight' - Molinari on Open victory

  • From the section Golf
Video

'How about that!' McIlroy's stunning eagle on 14

  • From the section Golf
Video

Knight stars as Western Storm beat Yorkshire Diamonds

Video

Woods putts second birdie in final round charge

  • From the section Golf
Video

Spieth finds trouble to double bogey the sixth

  • From the section Golf
Video

Adenegan breaks T34 100m world record

Video

Asher-Smith fourth as Prandini wins 200m

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired