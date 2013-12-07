BBC Sport - Ashes 2013-14: England need answers to Mitchell Johnson - Bell
Bell: England need answers to Johnson
- From the section Cricket
England's Ian Bell admits the team have to "find an answer" to the bowling of Mitchell Johnson after being "blown away" in the second Ashes Test.
Johnson took 7-40 on day three, including a spell of 5-16 in five overs after lunch, as England were rattled out for 172 to concede a first-innings deficit of 398 runs.
Only Bell, with an unbeaten 72, and Michael Carberry (60) offered any resistance to Johnson's fearsome pace.
