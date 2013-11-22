Scotland beat Netherlands by 15 runs in World Twenty20 Qualifier

ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier, Dubai: Scotland 165-4 (20 overs) beat Netherlands 150-6 (20 overs) by 15 runs Match scorecard

Matt Machan's unbeaten 67 helped Scotland to a 15-run win over Group B leaders Netherlands to revive hopes of reaching next year's World Twenty20.

The Scots need to finish in the top five to have a chance of making the play-off stages and now sit fifth in their group after six games.

Richie Berrington (38) and Rob Taylor (41 not out) also impressed as the Scots reached 165 for four.

And Majid Haq took three wickets to leave the Dutch on 150-6.

Group B table Won Lost T/NR NRR Pos Afghanistan 5 1 0 +1.113 10 Netherlands 4 2 0 +1.072 8 Kenya 3 2 0 +2.385 6 Nepal 3 3 0 +0.248 6 Scotland 3 3 0 -0.185 6 Papua New Guinea 2 3 1 -0.360 5 Bermuda 2 3 0 -1.304 4 Denmark 0 5 1 -2.941 1 Full ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier tables

The Scots had started the tournament badly in Dubai with defeats by Bermuda and Afghanistan before victory over Nepal.

Another loss to Kenya looked to have almost killed off their qualification hopes even before they defeated Papua New Guinea.

However, the surprise win over the Dutch lifts the Scots into fifth spot above Papua New Guinea, whose match against Denmark was abandoned.

The Scots will feel confident of adding another success in their final group game on Sunday against the Danes, who sit at the foot of the table without a win.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan leapfrogged Netherlands into top spot in Group B after beating Nepal by nine wickets.

Six of the 16 teams competing in the two groups will qualify for next year's tournament in Bangladesh.

The Scots had been put in to bat and suffered an early blow when in-form Calum MacLeod was caught by Dutch wicketkeeper Wesley Barresi for three runs in the third over.

Berrington and captain Kyle Coetzer were both caught out by Ben Cooper as they went for boundaries with the latter wicket leaving Scotland on 93 for four early in the 15th over.

However, Machan batted steadily and Taylor finished with a flourish with a four and a six as his unbeaten 41 came from only 19 balls.

The Dutch started well and recovered after Neil Carter bowled out Stephan Myburgh (18) in the third over to make it to 73 for one after 10 overs.

Taylor, though, soon caught out opener Michael Swart off Haq's delivery and the pair took wickets each in the space of three balls to leave the Dutch on 89 for four in the 14th over.

Barresi drove the Dutch on with an unbeaten 70, but it proved insufficient with Haq finishing on impressive figures of three for 20 runs from his four overs and the Dutch scoring just nine of the 24 runs they needed from their final over.