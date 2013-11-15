Essex bowler David Masters agrees to extra year

Essex seamer David Masters has signed a one-year extension to his contract, keeping him at Chelmsford until 2015.

The 35-year-old took 51 County Championship wickets last season to finish as Essex's top wicket-taker for the fourth consecutive campaign.

That included an innings best of

"This is a great step for me to continue playing cricket for as long as I can continue to perform on the pitch," said the right-armer.

"I am very happy to a have signed a new contract with Essex. Being 35 years old, this will take me up the age of 37 and I want to play for as long as I can.

"There is also a lot of responsibility for me now to help the younger players coming through at the club and pass on my experience of the game."

Head coach Paul Grayson added: "It is great news that David has signed with the club for two years.

"He is an incredible professional who has shown, not only in this season, but in the past years that he puts everything into his performances on the field of play and is instrumental in leading our bowling attack."