WG Grace and Shane Warne in Wisden all-time World Test XI

Wisden has named four Englishmen in an all-time Test World XI to mark 150 years of the Cricketers' Almanack.

Openers Jack Hobbs and WG Grace are included, along with wicketkeeper Alan Knott and fast bowler Sydney Barnes.

The team is captained by legendary Australia batsman Don Bradman and features his countryman Shane Warne.

West Indians Viv Richards, Garry Sobers and Malcolm Marshall all make the XI along with India's Sachin Tendulkar and Wasim Akram of Pakistan.

Wisden World XI

1. Jack Hobbs (England, 1908-1930)

61 Tests, 5,410 runs at 56.94

2. WG Grace (England, 1880-1899)

22 Tests, 1,098 runs at 32.29

3. Donald Bradman (Australia, 1928-1948 - captain)

52 Tests, 6,996 runs at 99.94

4. Sachin Tendulkar (India, 1989-2013)

198 Tests, 15,837 runs at 53.86

5. Viv Richards (West Indies, 1974-1991)

121 Tests, 8,540 runs at 50.23

6. Garry Sobers (West Indies, 1954-1974)

93 Tests, 8,032 runs at 57.78, 235 wickets at 34.03

7. Alan Knott (England, 1967-1981 - wicketkeeper)

95 Tests, 4,389 runs at 32.75, 250 catches, 19 stumpings

8. Wasim Akram (Pakistan, 1985-2002)

104 Tests, 414 wickets at 23.62

9. Shane Warne (Australia, 1992-2007)

145 Tests, 708 wickets at 25.41

10. Malcolm Marshall (West Indies, 1978-1991)

81 Tests, 376 wickets at 20.94

11. Sydney Barnes (England, 1901-14)

27 Tests, 189 wickets at 16.43