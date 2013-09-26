Glamorgan v Gloucestershire suffer third day wash-out at Cardiff

Cricket
LV CC Division Two, Swalec Stadium
Close, day three: Gloucestershire 275, Glamorgan 271-9
Glamorgan 5 pts, Glos 5 pts
Match scorecard

Glamorgan and Gloucestershire endured a frustrating day as rain prevented any play on the third day at Cardiff.

The Welsh county were set to resume on 271-9, needing to score five more runs for a first-innings lead.

However, steady drizzle kept both sides in the dressing rooms.

Umpires Rob Bailey and Steve Garrett ordered an early tea at 14:40 BST, but with no sign of a let-up in the weather, they abandoned play for the day soon after.

Match scorecard

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you