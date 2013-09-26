Glamorgan v Gloucestershire suffer third day wash-out at Cardiff

LV CC Division Two, Swalec Stadium Close, day three: Gloucestershire 275, Glamorgan 271-9 Glamorgan 5 pts, Glos 5 pts Match scorecard

Glamorgan and Gloucestershire endured a frustrating day as rain prevented any play on the third day at Cardiff.

The Welsh county were set to resume on 271-9, needing to score five more runs for a first-innings lead.

However, steady drizzle kept both sides in the dressing rooms.

Umpires Rob Bailey and Steve Garrett ordered an early tea at 14:40 BST, but with no sign of a let-up in the weather, they abandoned play for the day soon after.

