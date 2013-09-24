Jos Buttler: Lancashire in talks with Somerset & England keeper

Jos Buttler

Division Two champions Lancashire have released wicketkeeper Gareth Cross and lined up Somerset's England one-day keeper Jos Buttler as his replacement.

BBC Radio Lancashire reports that talks have taken place with Buttler, 23, who is also a Warwickshire target and is

He has played 19 one-day internationals and 25 Twenty20 matches for England.

Buttler has been for a regular spot behind the stumps for both club and country.

Having been England's regular limited-overs keeper for most of 2013, after a series of impressive displays in the one-day series against Australia, he was named in this winter's England performance programme squad.

A move to the North West would see him become Lancashire's first-choice keeper, with teenager Alex Davies in reserve, following the decision to allow 29-year-old Cross to leave at the end of his current deal.

Wicketkeeper Gareth Cross made his County Championship debut for Lancashire in 2005

Cross played a key role when Lancashire won the Division One title in 2011 but has struggled for runs this season, averaging 24.05 with the bat in first-class cricket.

"Gareth has been at the heart of the team over the last few seasons and is Lancashire through and through," head coach Peter Moores told the club website.

"He moves on with our best wishes and an appreciation of all the hard work he has put in. He still has much to offer the county game and I'm sure, given the opportunity, he can use the experience gained at Lancashire to move his game forward."

Somerset said they had no comment to make about the reports linking Buttler with a move to Lancashire.

Lancashire last week, shortly after securing promotion back to the top flight.