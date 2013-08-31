Leicestershire v Worcestershire: Worcestershire seal easy win

LV CC Division Two, Grace Road Close, day four: Worcestershire 338 & 185-1 beat Leicestershire 274 & 248 by nine-wickets Worcs 22pts, Leics 5pts Match scorecard

Ned Eckersley's second century of the game was in vain for Leicestershire as they suffered a nine-wicket defeat against Worcestershire.

Eckersley found the nine runs he needed to get to his hundred in the morning session before falling to Jack Shantry.

Shantry took 4-53 to help dismiss the hosts for 248 and set Worcestershire a victory target of 185.

Matthew Hoggard bowled Daryl Michell for 35, but Matt Pardoe (76no) and Moeen Ali (63no) saw them home easily.

The result leaves Leicestershire adrift at the bottom of the Division Two table and without a win all season while Worcestershire strengthened their chances of finishing third.

