David Willey: Northants FLt20 hero tipped for England

David Willey

Northamptonshire captain Alex Wakely believes David Willey is destined to play for England.

The 23-year-old all-rounder scored 60 off 27 balls, then took 4-9, finishing Surrey off with a hat-trick, as Northants won Saturday's FLt20 by 102 runs to claim their first title.

"He's done it before, so it wasn't a shock," said Wakely, who himself blasted 59 not out at Edgbaston.

Who is David Willey? David Willey is the son of former England all-rounder Peter Willey, who made 26 Test appearances for his country before becoming a first-class umpire. Northampton-born David hit a half century on his first-class debut for Northants, scoring 60 against Leicestershire. The left-armer bowled with more regularity in 2012, taking 40 first-class wickets and has surpassed that already this year with 43.

"It'll surprise me if that guy is not playing for England before too long."

He added: "He's been fantastic for us all season. If he keeps performing like that, who knows where he'll end up?"

Willey, whose 19-ball half century was the quickest in the FLt20 this season, also took a catch and ran out Surrey opener Steven Davies as he inspired his side to a surprise win.

Before the start of this season, Northants had won just three of their previous 22 matches in Twenty20 cricket, yet completed a remarkable turnaround in fortunes by lifting the trophy in front of a packed Edgbaston.

The Wantage Road side are also pushing for promotion from Division Two of the County Championship, after finishing one from bottom last year, and are still capable of progressing in the YB40.

"We were rock bottom last year," Wakely continued. "We had a heart to heart at the end of last year and we're reaping the rewards this year.

"It's believing we can do it. We've gone out in white ball cricket genuinely believing we can win, and that's what we've done."