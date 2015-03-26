Cricket World Cup 2015: Results, tables and reports

Final
March
|29 Australia v New Zealand, Melbourne
|Australia won by seven wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
Semi-finals
|24 New Zealand v South Africa, Auckland
|New Zealand won by four wickets (D/L method)
|Match report. Scorecard. New Zealand reaction. South Africa reaction
|26 Australia v India, Sydney
|Australia won by 95 runs
|Match report. Scorecard. Australia reaction. India reaction
Quarter-finals
|18 South Africa v Sri Lanka, Sydney
|South Africa won by nine wickets
|Match report. Scorecard. South Africa reaction. Sri Lanka reaction
|19 India v Bangladesh, Melbourne
|India won by 109 runs
|Match report. Scorecard, Reaction
|20 Australia v Pakistan, Adelaide
|Australia won by six wickets
|Match report. Scorecard. Australia reaction. Pakistan reaction
|21 New Zealand v West Indies, Wellington
|New Zealand won by 143 runs
|Match report. Scorecard. New Zealand reaction. West Indies reaction
Final group tables
|Pool A
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|R/R
|Points
|Q
|New Zealand
|6
|6
|0
|0
|+2.56
|12
|Q
|Australia
|6
|4
|1
|1
|+2.26
|9
|Q
|Sri Lanka
|6
|4
|2
|0
|+0.37
|8
|Q
|Bangladesh
|6
|3
|2
|1
|+0.14
|7
|5
|England
|6
|2
|4
|0
|-0.76
|4
|6
|Afghanistan
|6
|1
|5
|0
|-1.85
|2
|7
|Scotland
|6
|0
|6
|0
|-2.22
|0
|Pool B
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|R/R
|Points
|Q
|India
|6
|6
|0
|0
|+1.83
|12
|Q
|South Africa
|6
|4
|2
|0
|+1.71
|8
|Q
|Pakistan
|6
|4
|2
|0
|-0.09
|8
|Q
|West Indies
|6
|3
|3
|0
|-0.05
|6
|5
|Ireland
|6
|3
|3
|0
|-0.93
|6
|6
|Zimbabwe
|6
|1
|5
|0
|-0.53
|2
|7
|UAE
|6
|0
|6
|0
|-2.03
|0
Group results, reports & scorecards
February
|14 Pool A: Sri Lanka v New Zealand, Christchurch
|New Zealand won by 98 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|14 Pool A: England v Australia, Melbourne (d/n)
|Australia won by 111 runs
|Match report. Scorecard. Agnew column
|15 Pool B: South Africa v Zimbabwe, Hamilton (d/n)
|South Africa won by 62 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|15 Pool B: India v Pakistan, Adelaide (d/n)
|India won by 76 runs
|Match report. Scorecard. Reaction
|16 Pool B: West Indies v Ireland, Nelson
|Ireland won by four wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|17 Pool A: New Zealand v Scotland, Dunedin
|New Zealand won by three wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|18 Pool A: Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Canberra (d/n)
|Bangladesh won by 105 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|19 Pool B: Zimbabwe v UAE, Nelson
|Zimbabwe won by four wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|20 Pool A: New Zealand v England, Wellington (Regional Stadium)
|New Zealand won by eight wickets
|Match report. Scorecard. Reaction. Agnew column
|21 Pool B: Pakistan v West Indies, Christchurch
|West Indies won by 150 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|21 Pool A: Australia v Bangladesh, Brisbane (d/n)
|Match abandoned without a ball bowled (rain)
|Match report
|22 Pool A: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Dunedin
|Sri Lanka won by four wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|22 Pool B: South Africa v India, Melbourne (d/n)
|India won by 130 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|23 Pool A: England v Scotland, Christchurch
|England won by 119 runs
|Match report. Scorecard. Reaction
|24 Pool B: West Indies v Zimbabwe, Canberra
|West Indies won by 73 runs (D/L method)
|Match report. Scorecard. Reaction
|25 Pool B: Ireland v UAE, Brisbane (d/n)
|Ireland won by two wickets
|Match report. Scorecard. Reaction
|26 Pool A: Afghanistan v Scotland, Dunedin
|Afghanistan won by one wicket
|Match report. Scorecard. Reaction
|26 Pool A: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, Melbourne (d/n)
|Sri Lanka won by 92 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|27 Pool B: South Africa v West Indies, Sydney (d/n)
|South Africa won by 257 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|28 Pool A: Australia v New Zealand, Auckland (d/n)
|New Zealand won by one wicket
|Match report. Scorecard
|28 Pool B: India v UAE, Perth (d/n)
|India won by nine wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
March
|1 Pool A: England v Sri Lanka, Wellington (Regional Stadium)
|Sri Lanka won by nine wickets
|Match report. Scorecard. Reaction. Agnew column
|1 Pool B: Pakistan v Zimbabwe, Brisbane
|Pakistan won by 20 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|3 Pool B: South Africa v Ireland, Canberra (d/n)
|South Africa won by 201 runs
|Match report. Scorecard. Reaction
|4 Pool B: Pakistan v UAE, Napier (d/n)
|Pakistan won by 129 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|4 Pool A: Australia v Afghanistan, Perth (d/n)
|Australia win by 275 runs
|Match report. Scorecard. Reaction
|5 Pool A: Bangladesh v Scotland, Nelson
|Bangladesh won by six wickets
|Match report. Scorecard. Reaction
|6 Pool B: India v West Indies, Perth
|India won by four wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|7 Pool B: South Africa v Pakistan, Auckland
|Pakistan won by 29 runs (D/L method)
|Match report. Scorecard. Reaction
|7 Pool B: Zimbabwe v Ireland, Hobart (d/n)
|Ireland won by five runs
|Match report. Scorecard. Reaction
|8 Pool A: New Zealand v Afghanistan, Napier
|New Zealand won by six wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|8 Pool A: Australia v Sri Lanka, Sydney (d/n)
|Australia won by 64 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|9 Pool A: England v Bangladesh, Adelaide (d/n)
|Bangladesh won by 15 runs
|Match report. Scorecard. England reaction. Bangladesh reaction. Agnew column
|10 Pool B: India v Ireland, Hamilton (d/n)
|India won by eight wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|11 Pool A: Sri Lanka v Scotland, Hobart (d/n)
|Sri Lanka won by 148 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|12 Pool B: South Africa v UAE, Wellington (Regional Stadium) (d/n)
|South Africa won by 146 runs
|Match report. Scorecard
|13 Pool A: Bangladesh v New Zealand, Hamilton (d/n)
|New Zealand won by three wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|13 Pool A: England v Afghanistan, Sydney (d/n)
|England won by nine wickets (D/L method)
|Match report. Scorecard. Reaction. Agnew column
|14 Pool B: India v Zimbabwe, Auckland (d/n)
|India won by six wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|14 Pool A: Australia v Scotland, Hobart (d/n)
|Australia won by seven wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|15 Pool B: West Indies v UAE, Napier
|West Indies won by six wickets
|Match report. Scorecard
|15 Pool B: Pakistan v Ireland, Adelaide (d/n)
|Pakistan won by seven wickets
|Match report. Scorecard. Ireland reaction. Pakistan reaction
