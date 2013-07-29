Kent v Hampshire: Michael Carberry leads visitors to T20 win
|Friends Life t20, Canterbury
|Hampshire 185-6 (20 ovs) beat Kent 123-9 (20 ovs) by 62 runs
|Match scorecard
Michael Carberry hit a sparkling 83 not out as Hampshire continued their superb Twenty20 form with a comprehensive 62-run win over Kent.
The opener faced only 56 deliveries as he led the visitors, who had already qualified, to 185-6.
Kent, fielding some youngsters because they could not qualify for the last eight, never got their reply going and Liam Dawson took 4-19 in three overs.
The win guaranteed Hampshire a home game in the quarter-finals.