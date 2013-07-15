Lancashire v Glamorgan: Murray Goodwin hits century

County Championship Division Two, Old Trafford Close, day one: Glamorgan 315-3 v Lancashire Lancashire 1pt, Glamorgan 3pts Match scorecard

Murray Goodwin hit the 70th first-class century of his career as Glamorgan had the better of the opening day against Division Two leaders Lancashire.

The 40-year-old made an unbeaten 138 at Old Trafford, including 18 fours, as the Welsh county closed on 315-3.

He shared an unbroken stand of 130 with Jim Allenby (68no) after in-form opener Gareth Rees had made 58.

Lancashire gave a debut to off-spinner Arron Lilley, but he found it hard going, taking 0-48 from 14 overs.

Having won their last three Championship games, the Red Rose county's seamers lacked their usual penetration.

Kyle Hogg did remove Rees with the help of Andrea Agathangelou's diving slip catch, but the other two wickets to fall went to left-arm spinner Simon Kerrigan, who removed William Bragg (24) and newcomer Chris Cooke (23).

However, Kerrigan missed a chance to claim the main scalp, when he was unable to hold a return catch offered by Goodwin when he had made 129.

Glamorgan, meanwhile, were given permission to include Twenty20 signing Nathan McCullum in their side because Australian Marcus North has suffered a family bereavement.

VIEW FROM THE COMMENTARY BOX

BBC Radio Lancashire's Scott Read:

"This was a really tough day in the field for Lancashire, who toiled away well in hot conditions.

"The new ball did not offer a lot of Kyle Hogg and Glen Chapple, while Simon Kerrigan and Arron Lilley were unable to find much spin, if any.

"Murray Goodwin proved he is a too good a player not to make the most of such a good pitch and and winning the toss already looks like a significant piece of good fortune for Glamorgan."

