Sussex seamer Amjad Khan sidelined by wrist injury

  • From the section Cricket
Amjad Khan

Sussex paceman Amjad Khan is facing six more weeks on the sidelines after suffering a wrist injury.

He had been working his way back to fitness after a knee problem and has made several appearances for Sussex's second XI this season.

But the 32-year-old is set for another spell out after confirmation that he has fractured a bone.

Amjad joined Sussex in 2011 on a three-year contract after nine seasons with neighbouring county Kent.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired