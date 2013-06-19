Sussex seamer Amjad Khan sidelined by wrist injury

Sussex paceman Amjad Khan is facing six more weeks on the sidelines after suffering a wrist injury.

He had been working his way back to fitness after a knee problem and has made several appearances for Sussex's second XI this season.

But the 32-year-old is set for another spell out after confirmation that he has fractured a bone.

Amjad joined Sussex in 2011 on a three-year contract after nine seasons with neighbouring county Kent.