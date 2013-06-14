Gloucestershire: Ian Saxelby out for the rest of the season
-
- From the section Cricket
Gloucestershire fast bowler Ian Saxelby has been ruled out for the rest of the season after having further surgery on his injured shoulder.
The 24-year-old right-arm seamer this week underwent an operation on the same shoulder on which he had surgery in 2010 after a number of dislocations.
It continues a run of dismal luck for Saxelby, who has been unfortunate with injuries in recent seasons.
He will undergo rehabilitation to be fit for the start of the 2014 campaign.