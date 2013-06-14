Gloucestershire: Ian Saxelby out for the rest of the season

Gloucestershire fast bowler Ian Saxelby has been ruled out for the rest of the season after having further surgery on his injured shoulder.

The 24-year-old right-arm seamer this week underwent an operation on the same shoulder on which he had surgery in 2010 after a number of dislocations.

It continues a run of dismal luck for Saxelby, who has been unfortunate with injuries in recent seasons.

He will undergo rehabilitation to be fit for the start of the 2014 campaign.