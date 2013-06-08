James Anderson becomes England's leading ODI wicket-taker

James Anderson became England's leading wicket-taker in one-day internationals with his 235th victim as they

Anderson, level with Darren Gough on 234 before the game, took the wicket of Mitchell Marsh to move past the former Yorkshire seamer's old record.

The Lancashire seamer's record-breaking wicket came in the first ball of his seventh over at Edgbaston.

He went on to take his new record to 237 with two more wickets.

Six others have taken 100 ODIs wickets or more for England, but only Anderson and Gough have broken the 200 barrier.

England's top ODI wicket-takers James Anderson - 237 from 170 matches

Darren Gough - 234 from 159

Andrew Flintoff - 169 from 141

Stuart Broad - 155 from 98

Ian Botham - 145 from 116

Phil DeFreitas - 115 from 103

Paul Collingwood - 111 from 197

Graeme Swann -103 from 78

Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan holds the world record with 534 wickets from 350 matches, while Pakistan pace bowler Wasim Akram took 502 from 356.

Anderson is 25th in the all-time world list but has only played 170 internationals.

The 30-year-old became only the fourth England player to take 300 Test wickets when he dismissed New Zealand opener Peter Fulton during the first Test at Lord's in May.

If he is to become England's most successful Test bowler of all time, he will have to overhaul Sir Ian Botham's 383, with Fred Trueman's 307 and Bob Willis's 325 his next targets.

In February of this year, Anderson claimed his 529th scalp in all formats to pass Botham's 528 and become England's leading international wicket-taker.

"He's right up there with the best that England have had and he's right up there with the best in the world," said former England captain Michael Vaughan last month.