Shane Warne: Remembering the Ball of the Century

By Stephan ShemiltBBC Sport

This article was first published in 2013, on the 20th anniversary of the Ball of the Century.

The year 1993 was one for shifts in the sporting landscape.

Pete Sampras began an era of domination at Wimbledon which would see him go on to win seven men's singles crowns in eight years, while Manchester United won the first of 13 Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson.

There was, though, one more golden era that began in that summer, sandwiched between the successes of United and Sampras, just down the road from the footballing Old Trafford at the cricket ground of the same name.

Shane Warne's coronation as the king of spin bowling, 20 years ago to the day, was as swift as it was unexpected. Few outside Australia knew of the potential held by the bleach blond 23-year-old from Victoria.

The announcement of his coming lasted all of the seven seconds he took to prepare and deliver his first ball in a Test in England and his first in Ashes cricket, known now as the Ball of the Century.

The reign that began with the drifting, turning, spitting leg-break that pitched in the rough outside Mike Gatting's leg stump and clipped the off bail lasted 14 years and took in 708 victims.external-link

"It's very seldom that you see the course of history altered by the trajectory of a single delivery," the award-winning Australian cricket writer Gideon Haighexternal-link told BBC Sport. "That certainly happened with that ball."

Warne arrived in England with 11 Tests and 31 wickets to his name. In that first Test, which Australia would go on to win by 179 runs,external-link he was selected on an Old Trafford pitch that was offering enough assistance to spinners for England to include Phil Tufnell and Peter Such.

Shortly before lunch on day two, Gatting came to the wicket at number three and, soon after, faced Warne's first delivery.

With the walk to the crease that would become so familiar over the next 20 years, Warne, wrist cocked, fizzed a leg-break he would later admit he was simply trying to turn as much as possible into the debris just ahead of Gatting's front foot.

Having enough revolutions to drift across Gatting's eyeline, the ball landed far outside the leg stump, spun sharply across the batsman's grope forward and took the top of the off pole, about 18 inches from where it had pitched.

"It came down in a great area for him and it did spin an awfully long way from two or three inches outside leg stump," said Gatting,external-link a skilful and aggressive player of spin in his 79 Tests for England.

"I stood there because I didn't hear the death rattle, then looked around and thought 'blimey, there's a bail on the floor'.

"My foot was in, so I knew I could not have been stumped. The ball had not brushed my bat, my glove or pad, so I thought Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy must have kicked the bail off.

"It wasn't to be. The ball had clipped the bail and I had to go."

Shane Warne: 20 years on from the ball of the century

In one delivery, Warne not only changed a Test format that had been dominated by pace bowling for the previous 20 years, but also foreshadowed the Ashes misery that England would suffer for the rest of his career.

Beginning with the 34 wickets he took in the 4-1 series win of 1993, Warne would go on to amass 195 England victims.

Australia would lose only one of the eight Ashes series in which Warne played and even then, in 2005, his 40 wicketsexternal-link almost single-handedly kept the urn in Baggy Green hands.

"Certainly by the end of the series we felt that there might be something more to this fella than we were led to believe," added former England captain Gatting.

"The amazing thing was his consistency, where he pitched the ball, the lengths he bowled and the pace he put on the ball.

"That one delivery defined the start of his career, not his entire career. He bowled many fine spells and won many cricket matches with his wonderful bowling."

Wonderful bowling may not quite do Warne justice. A simple search on YouTubeexternal-link jogs the memory to deliveries that made a red leather ball perform tricks that almost defy science.

Huge turning leg-breaks to Marcus Trescothick, Andrew Strauss and Shivnarine Chanderpaul. The skidding flipper that fooled Alec Stewart. Countless batsmen bowled around their legs.

"We all recall those amazing Warne deliveries that spun a long way," continued Haigh, author of On Warne, winner of the Cricket Society and MCC Book of the Year award for 2013.external-link

"Warne made us want to look at things again and again and again in order to confirm the reality that we'd just seen. He made us doubt the evidence of our own eyes and that is a very rare sportsman indeed."

However, it was that first delivery to Gatting in 1993 that almost became Warne's career in microcosm, a perfect summation of the manner in which he went about tormenting batsmen until he retired from Test cricket in 2007.

Haigh added: "What's telling about that ball is that he tried, with his very first ball in England, to simply spin it as hard as he could. That was a summation of his whole approach to cricket.

"He didn't bowl a flat ball into the rough and try for a dot. He tried to get a wicket and that's what he did for his whole career. He never gave a batsman a moment's rest."

  • Comment posted by U14995855, at 07:32 4 Jun 2013

    I remember watching that very match...and like Gatting, was in disbelief that a ball could move in such a way.... Spinner extraordinaire .... in fact, I've just gone back and watched it again....perplexing to say the least.
    Sorely missed by the Aussies, but certainly not us....enjoy your retirement Warnie....

  • Comment posted by nas_the_man, at 07:47 4 Jun 2013

    A genius with the ball & a sharp tactical mind; who didn’t mind getting slogged for a 6 in one ball if he knew he would get the batsman out in the very next ball. With Shane Warne at one end and Glen McGrath at the other end, were two once in generation players playing together at the same time. Due to their accurate bowling, was one of the biggest reasons why Australia won so many Test matches.

  • Comment posted by Mardenski, at 07:59 4 Jun 2013

    Whilst he was tormentor-in-chief for batsmen all over the world (not just England) he was also respected and 'loved'. The English loved his bloke next door attitude that you could go down to the pub and have a pint or twelve with. That affection to our erstwhile foe was shown by the standing ovation he received at the end of the 2005 Ashes at the Oval.

  • Comment posted by Bob, at 21:29 4 Jun 2013

    I find it disgraceful that 20 years on and the BBC is still not allowed to show footage of it.

    Why write an article about something from 20 years ago that you can't even show?

  • Comment posted by U14825856, at 20:24 4 Jun 2013

    Very rare sportsman indeed. Cricket needs an Australian team like those days again.

    "Australia would lose only one of the eight Ashes series in which Warne played and even then, in 2005, his 40 wickets almost single-handedly kept the urn in Baggy Green hands."

    Murali? Who got to 700 wickets first? Move on.

  • Comment posted by U15730979, at 19:48 4 Jun 2013

    he must be one of the best bowler in the world,if you look at is stats over the years

  • Comment posted by New chav on the block, at 19:37 4 Jun 2013

    The greatest bowler ever without any question. It's just unfortunate that he was Australian and a bit of a Nathan Hunt. On his day he was unplayable and on an off day still able to take key wickets. Now he plays poker and French kisses Liz Hurley. A pretty good life he's had!

  • Comment posted by U15329534, at 15:42 4 Jun 2013

    I don't think it was Ball of the Century for what it actually did in the air or off the pitch, even if its up there on those counts. Warne bowled a few more like that in his career and there are other famous deliveries by the Pakistan reverse-swingers or Bedser to Bradman etc.

    It defined Australian supremacy, Warne's genius + English submission, thats why its so famous.

  • Comment posted by None Of The Above, at 15:02 4 Jun 2013

    Before I was born, Freeman, Rhodes, Grimmett, O'Reilly, Fleetwood-Smith, Ramadhin, Valentine, Laker, Benaud & Wardle were all masters of spin bowling. During my lifetime Gibbs, Underwood, Intikhab, Bedi, Prasanna, Chandrasekhar, Venkataraghavan, Qadir, Emburey, Kumble & of course Murali also provided many magic moments. But Warne's the best I ever saw.

  • Comment posted by U15007212, at 13:50 4 Jun 2013

    Northern ape just saw your team and read your critque re Warne, and have decided you are a class numpty,

  • Comment posted by sagamix, at 11:08 4 Jun 2013

    @ 55

    But we don't go with the 'y' business, do we? ... we go for 'ers'.

    Trotters caught Gatters bowled Tuffers.

    And that brings Bellers out to the crease to join Rooters.

    Now back to Aggers and Jonners in the TMS box.

  • Comment posted by HMMurdoch, at 07:12 4 Jun 2013

    Love him or loathe him, he was one of the great cricketers of the last 50 years, as well as a sharp tactical brain which was much underused in a captaincy role.

  • Comment posted by U15735868, at 12:34 5 Jun 2013

    Say whatever you like about the bloke, he was a fantastic player. You can't take away what he has achieved in the game. The only shame is that he never got a Century for Australia. The England fans paid him the ultimate tribute in 2005 when they chanted "We only wish you were English' for him.

    Always been confused how he got Liz Hurley though. I suppose she was intrigued by his googlies?

  • Comment posted by RoyaltyinTheChampionship, at 07:49 5 Jun 2013

    @99 Why don't you read the ICC review instead of making stuff up. You will find that they discovered 99% of bowlers "chuck". Glen Mcgrath, Shawn Pollock, Imran Khan, Trueman, Botham, Lillee, Hadlee had all bowled over the 12degree limit. You think all those guys are "chuckers"?

  • Comment posted by manikato, at 02:28 5 Jun 2013

    Warne is overrated. Great against ordinary batsmen but struggled against tendulkar, Lara etc and was ordinary in Australian domestic cricket where the better Aussie batsmen handled him easily.

  • Comment posted by U15235764, at 00:04 5 Jun 2013

    hmmm... I don't think it casts doubt on DRS as you only take the spin of a ball into account during LBW decisions if the ball has bounced before hitting the player. If the ball does bounce, then there will be a bit of post-turn trajectory from which the path could be extrapolated. If it doesn't bounce, the umpire should assume that it would not turn and DRS would again predict this. I think...

  • Comment posted by U15238289, at 23:45 4 Jun 2013

    I am not totally against DRS, but that delivery (and its line of trajectory shown above) shows the limitations of hawkeye, especially in relation lbw decisions. Warne + Muralitharan may have been denied wickets if DRS was around for the majority of their careers.

  • Comment posted by U14332381, at 23:03 4 Jun 2013

    Fatty-fatty Tumtum has admitted himself that he fluked it. Forget it, time to move on.

  • Comment posted by jwovens, at 21:33 4 Jun 2013

    I started watching cricket in 89/90.

    In that time my bowling hero was Waqar Younis (I'm english by the way). Ambrose, Walsh in their pomp, Marshall, Alan Donald, Pollock, Merv, McGrath, Wasim, Murali, Jimmy A!

    My goodness there have been some great bowlers in the last 20 years, but IMvHO Warne was the best. He scared the bejesus out of a generation of englishmen who had no clue to play leggies

  • Comment posted by Koyomi, at 21:00 4 Jun 2013

    Warne was part of a one in a lifetime team full of amazing talent. From the top order batsmen, to the wicketkeeper all the way down to the bowling attack. The "ball of the century" is so heralded because it was his explosion on the international scene.
    He had his faults and he was far from perfect but his talent is undisputed.

