Scotland choose Kyle Coetzer as new captain

Kyle Coetzer has been chosen to captain Scotland ahead of this week's double-header with Pakistan.

The 29-year-old will begin his new post in two one-day internationals at The Grange in Edinburgh on 17 and 19 May.

Coetzer takes over following Gordon Drummond's retirement from the role, and will captain in all forms of the game at international level.

Preston Mommsen has been made vice-captain and will lead the Saltires in their YB40 matches.

This is because Aberdeen-born Coetzer's county commitments with Northamptonshire take precedence.

The top-order batsman is contracted at Northants until 2014, having switched from Durham two years ago.

"This is a massive year for Scottish cricket, and personally a huge honour to captain my country," said Coetzer.

"I will be trying my very best to help Cricket Scotland continue to move forward in world cricket."

Coetzer currently boasts an impressive ODI average of 49.4 from 12 matches, with a highest score of 133 coming against Afghanistan in March.