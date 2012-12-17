Northamptonshire squad
|Northamptonshire squad
|Player
|Born
|Bat/bowl
|Faheem Ashraf (Overseas, T20)
|Kasur, Pakistan, 16/01/1994
|LHB RM
|Nathan Buck
|Leicester, 26/04/1991
|RHB RMF
|Josh Cobb (T20 captain)
|Leicester, 17/08/1990
|RHB LB
|Matt Coles (loan from Essex)
|Maidstone, 26/05/1990
|LHB RFM
|Ben Cotton
|Stoke, 13/09/1993
|RHB RMF
|Ben Curran
|Northampton, 07/06/1996
|LHB OB
|Emilio Gay
|Bedford
|LHB RM
|Brett Hutton
|Doncaster, 06/02/1993
|RHB RM
|Rob Keogh
|Dunstable, 21/10/1991
|RHB OB
|Richard Levi
|Johannesburg, SA, 14/01/1988
|RHB RM
|Blessing Muzarabani
|Harare, Zimbabwe, 02/10/1996
|RHB RFM
|Robert Newton
|Taunton, 18/01/1990
|RHB LB
|Dwaine Pretorius (Overseas)
|Randfontein, 29/03/1989
|RHB RMF
|Luke Procter
|Oldham, 24/06/1988
|LHB RMF
|Adam Rossington (Championship captain)
|Edgware, 05/05/1993
|RHB WK
|Ben Sanderson
|Sheffield, 03/01/1989
|RHB RMF
|Tom Sole
|Edinburgh, 21/06/1996
|RHB OB
|Charlie Thurston
|Cambridge, 17/08/1996
|RHB RM
|Ricardo Vasconcelos
|Johannesburg, SA, 27/10/1997
|LHB WK
|Alex Wakely
|London, 03/11/1988
|RHB RMF
|Graeme White
|Milton Keynes, 18/04/1987
|RHB OB
|Saif Zaib
|High Wycombe, 22/05/1998
|LHB SLA
