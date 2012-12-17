Nottinghamshire squad

Nottinghamshire squad
PlayerBornBat/bowl
Ravichandran Ashwin (Overseas)Chennai, India, 17/09/1986RHB OB
Jake BallMansfield, 14/03/1991RHB RM
Jack BlatherwickNottingham, 04/06/1998RHB RM
Stuart BroadNottingham, 24/06/1986LHB RFM
Matthew CarterLincoln, 26/05/1996RHB OB
Zak ChappellGrantham, 21/08/1996RHB RFM
Dan Christian (Overseas, Twenty20 captain)Camperdown, Australia, 04/05/1983RHB RFM
Joe ClarkeShrewsbury, 26/05/1996RHB WK
Paul CoughlinSunderland, 23/10/1992RHB RM
Ben DuckettFarnborough, 17/10/1994LHB WK
Luke FletcherNottingham, 18/09/1988RHB RMF
Mark FootittNottingham, 25/11/1985RHB LFM
Harry GurneyNottingham, 25/10/1986 RHB LFM
Alex HalesHillingdon, 03/01/1989RHB RM
Lyndon JamesWorksop, 27/12/1998RHB RMF
Jake LibbyPlymouth, 03/01/1993RHB OB
Tom MooresBrighton, 04/09/1996LHB WK
Steven Mullaney (Championship & One-Day Cup captain)Warrington, 19/11/1986RHB RM
Chris NashCuckfield, 19/05/1983RHB OB
Samit PatelLeicester, 30/11/1984RHB SLA
Liam Pattterson-WhiteSunderland, 08/11/1998LHB SLA
James Pattinson (Overseas)Melbourne, 30/06/1990LHB RFM
Ben SlaterChesterfield, 26/09/1991LHB
Luke WoodSheffield, 02/08/1995LHB LM

Find out all the latest county signings on our ins and outs page.

Other county squads

Derbyshire - Durham - Essex - Glamorgan - Gloucestershire - Hampshire - Kent - Lancashire - Leicestershire - Middlesex - Northamptonshire - Somerset - Surrey - Sussex - Warwickshire - Worcestershire - Yorkshire

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you