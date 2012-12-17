Gloucestershire squad
|Gloucestershire squad
|Player
|Born
|Bat/bowl
|Ethan Bamber (loan from Middlesex)
|Westminster, 17/12/1998
|RHB RFM
|James Bracey
|Bristol, 05/1997
|LHB WK
|Ben Charlesworth
|Oxford, 19/11/2000
|LHB RMF
|Ian Cockbain
|Liverpool, 17/02/1987
|RHB RM
|Chris Dent (Championship/One-Day Cup captain)
|Bristol, 20/01/1991
|LHB WK
|George Drissell
|Bristol, 20/01/1999
|RHB OB
|Miles Hammond
|Cheltenham, 11/01/1996
|LHB OB
|George Hankins
|Bath, 04/01/1997
|RHB OB
|Ryan Higgins
|Harare, Zimbabwe, 03/04/1995
|RHB OB
|Benny Howell
|Bordeaux, France, 05/10/1988
|RHB RM
|Michael Klinger (Overseas, T20 capt)
|Kew, Australia, 04/07/1980
|RHB
|Chris Liddle
|Middlesbrough, 01/02/1984
|RHB LFM
|Jacob Lintott
|Taunton, 22/04/1993
|RHB SLA
|David Payne
|Poole, 15/02/1991
|LHB LFM
|Tom Price
|Oxford, 02/01/2000
|RHB RM
|Gareth Roderick
|Durban, SA, 28/08/1991
|RHB WK/RM
|Chadd Sayers (Overseas)
|Adelaide, Australia, 31/08/1987
|RHB RM
|Josh Shaw (loan from Yorkshire)
|Wakefield, 03/01/1996
|RHB RMF
|Tom Smith
|Eastbourne, 22/08/1987
|RHB SLA
|Will Tavare
|Bristol, 01/01/1990
|RHB RMF
|Jack Taylor
|Banbury, 12/11/1991
|RHB OB/LB
|Matt Taylor
|Banbury, 08/07/1994
|RHB LF
|Andrew Tye (Overseas, T20)
|Perth, Australia, 12/12/1986
|RHB RMF
|Graeme van Buuren
|Pretoria, SA, 22/08/1990
|RHB SLA
|Stuart Whittingham
|Derby, 10/02/1994
|RHB RFM
|Greg Willows
|Dorchester, 15/02/1999
|RHB RM
