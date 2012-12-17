Gloucestershire squad

PlayerBornBat/bowl
Ethan Bamber (loan from Middlesex)Westminster, 17/12/1998RHB RFM
James BraceyBristol, 05/1997LHB WK
Ben CharlesworthOxford, 19/11/2000LHB RMF
Ian CockbainLiverpool, 17/02/1987 RHB RM
Chris Dent (Championship/One-Day Cup captain)Bristol, 20/01/1991 LHB WK
George DrissellBristol, 20/01/1999RHB OB
Miles HammondCheltenham, 11/01/1996LHB OB
George HankinsBath, 04/01/1997RHB OB
Ryan HigginsHarare, Zimbabwe, 03/04/1995RHB OB
Benny HowellBordeaux, France, 05/10/1988 RHB RM
Michael Klinger (Overseas, T20 capt)Kew, Australia, 04/07/1980RHB
Chris LiddleMiddlesbrough, 01/02/1984 RHB LFM
Jacob LintottTaunton, 22/04/1993RHB SLA
David PaynePoole, 15/02/1991 LHB LFM
Tom PriceOxford, 02/01/2000RHB RM
Gareth RoderickDurban, SA, 28/08/1991 RHB WK/RM
Chadd Sayers (Overseas)Adelaide, Australia, 31/08/1987RHB RM
Josh Shaw (loan from Yorkshire)Wakefield, 03/01/1996RHB RMF
Tom SmithEastbourne, 22/08/1987RHB SLA
Will TavareBristol, 01/01/1990RHB RMF
Jack TaylorBanbury, 12/11/1991 RHB OB/LB
Matt TaylorBanbury, 08/07/1994RHB LF
Andrew Tye (Overseas, T20)Perth, Australia, 12/12/1986RHB RMF
Graeme van BuurenPretoria, SA, 22/08/1990RHB SLA
Stuart WhittinghamDerby, 10/02/1994RHB RFM
Greg WillowsDorchester, 15/02/1999RHB RM

