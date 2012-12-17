Durham squad
|Cameron Bancroft (Overseas; captain Championship & One-Day Cup)
|Attadale, Australia, 19/11/1992
|RHB WK
|Jack Burnham
|Durham, 18/01/1997
|RHB RM
|Jack Campbell
|Portsmouth, 11/11/1999
|RHB LMF
|Brydon Carse
|Port Elizabeth, SA, 31/07/1995
|RHB RF
|Graham Clark
|Whitehaven, 16/03/1993
|RHB LB
|Josh Coughlin
|Sunderland, 29/09/1997
|LHB RM
|Ned Eckersley
|Oxford, 09/08/1989
|RHB OB/WK
|Ross Greenwell
|Newcastle, 19/09/1998
|RHB RFM
|George Harding
|Poole, 12/10/1996
|RHB SLA
|Gareth Harte
|Johannesburg, SA, 15/03/1993
|RHB RM
|Michael Jones
|Ormskirk, 05/01/1998
|RHB OB
|Alex Lees
|Halifax, 14/04/1993
|LHB LB
|Gavin Main
|Lanark, 28/02/1995
|RHB RF
|Matthew Potts
|Sunderland, 29/10/1998
|RHB RM
|Stuart Poynter
|Hammersmith, 18/10/1990
|RHB WK
|Ryan Pringle
|Sunderland, 17/04/1992
|RHB OB
|Ben Raine
|Sunderland, 14/09/1991
|LHB RMF
|Michael Richardson
|Port Elizabeth, SA, 16/10/1986
|RHB WK
|Nathan Rimmington
|Redcliffe, Australia, 11/11/1982
|RHB RFM
|Chris Rushworth
|Sunderland, 11/07/1986
|RHB RFM
|Matt Salisbury
|Chelmsford, 18/04/1993
|RHB RMF
|D'Arcy Short (Overseas, T20)
|Katherine, Australia, 09/08/1990
|LHB SLA
|Cameron Steel
|Greenbrae, USA, 13/09/1995
|RHB LB
|Scott Steel
|Durham, 20/04/1999
|RHB OB
|Ben Stokes
|Christchurch, NZ, 06/06/1991
|LHB RM
|Liam Trevaskis
|Carlisle, 18/04/1999
|LHB SLA
|James Weighell
|Middlesbrough, 28/01/1994
|LHB RM
|Ben Whitehead
|Sunderland, 28/04/1997
|RHB LB
|Mark Wood
|Ashington, 11/01/1990
|RHB RFM
