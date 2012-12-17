Middlesex squad
|Middlesex squad
|Player
|Born
|Bat/bowl
|Martin Andersson
|Reading, 06/09/1996
|RHB RM
|Ethan Bamber (loan to Gloucestershire)
|Westminster, 17/12/1998
|RHB RFM
|Tom Barber
|Poole, 08/08/1995
|RHB LFM
|Joe Cracknell
|Enfield, 16/07/2000
|RHB WK
|Jack Davies
|Reading, 30/03/2000
|LHB WK
|AB de Villiers (Overseas, T20)
|Pretoria, SA, 17/02/1984
|RHB RM
|Stephen Eskinazi
|Johannesburg, SA, 28/03/1994
|RHB WK
|Steven Finn (One-Day Cup captain)
|Watford, 04/04/1989
|RHB RFM
|Nick Gubbins
|Richmond, 31/12/1993
|LHB LB
|James Harris
|Newport, 16/05/1990
|RHB RFM
|Tom Helm
|Stoke Mandeville, 07/05/1994
|RHB RMF
|Max Holden
|Cambridge, 18/12/1997
|LHB OB
|Tom Lace (loan to Derbyshire)
|Hammersmith, 27/05/1998
|RHB WK
|Dawid Malan (Championship & T20 captain)
|Roehampton, 03/09/1987
|LHB LB
|Eoin Morgan
|Dublin, Ireland, 10/09/1986
|LHB RM
|Tim Murtagh
|Lambeth, 28/08/1981
|LHB RFM
|Ollie Rayner (loan to Kent)
|Falling Bastel, Germany, 01/11/1985
|RHB OB
|Sam Robson
|Sydney, Australia, 01/07/1989
|RHB LB
|Toby Roland-Jones
|Ashford, 29/01/1988
|RHB RMF
|George Scott
|Hemel Hempstead, 06/11/1995
|RHB
|John Simpson
|Bury, 13/07/1988
|LHB WK
|Nathan Sowter
|Penrith, Australia, 12/10/1992
|RHB LB
|Paul Stirling
|Belfast, 03/09/1990
|RHB OB
|Ross Taylor (Overseas, One-Day Cup)
|Lower Hutt, NZ, 08/03/1984
|RHB OB
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Overseas, T20)
|Khost, Afghanistan, 28/03/2001
|RHB OB
|Robbie White
|Ealing, 15/06/1995
|RHB WK
