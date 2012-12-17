Kent squad
|Kent squad
|Player
|Born
|Bat/bowl
|Daniel Bell-Drummond
|Lewisham, 04/08/1993
|RHB RMF
|Sam Billings (captain)
|Pembury, 15/06/1991
|RHB WK
|Alex Blake
|Farnborough, 25/01/1989
|LHB RMF
|Mitchell Claydon
|Fairfield, Australia, 25/11/1982
|LHB RMF
|Jordan Cox
|Portsmouth, 21/10/2000
|RHB WK
|Zak Crawley
|Bromley, 03/02/1998
|RHB RM
|Joe Denly
|Canterbury, 16/03/1986
|RHB LB
|Sean Dickson
|Johannesburg, SA, 02/09/1991
|RHB RM
|Calum Haggett
|Taunton, 30/10/1990
|LHB RM
|Fred Klaassen
|Haywards Heath, 13/11/1992
|RHB LMF
|Heino Kuhn
|Piet Retief, SA, 01/04/1984
|RHB WK
|Adam Milne (Overseas, T20)
|Palmerston North, NZ, 13/04/1992
|RHB RF
|Matt Milnes
|Nottingham, 29/07/1994
|RHB RMF
|Wiaan Mulder (Overseas)
|Gauteng, SA, 19/02/1998
|RHB RM
|Mohammad Nabi (Overseas, T20)
|Loger, Afghanistan, 01/01/1985
|RHB OB
|Harry Podmore
|Hammersmith, 23/07/1994
|RHB RM
|Imran Qayyum
|Ealing, 23/05/1993
|RHB SLA
|Ollie Rayner (loan from Middlesex)
|Falling Bastel, Germany, 01/11/1985
|RHB OB
|Matt Renshaw (Overseas)
|Middlesbrough, 28/03/1996
|LHB OB
|Oliver Robinson
|Sidcup, 01/12/1998
|RHB WK
|Adam Rouse
|Harare, Zimbabwe, 30/06/1992
|RHB WK
|Darren Stevens (loan to Derbyshire)
|Leicester, 30/04/1976
|RHB RM
|Grant Stewart
|Kalgoorlie, Australia, 19/02/1994
|RHB RM
|Ivan Thomas
|Greenwich, 25/09/1991
|RHB RM
|Hardus Viljoen
|Witbank, SA, 06/03/1989
|RHB RF
