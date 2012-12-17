Kent squad

Kent squad
PlayerBornBat/bowl
Daniel Bell-DrummondLewisham, 04/08/1993 RHB RMF
Sam Billings (captain)Pembury, 15/06/1991 RHB WK
Alex BlakeFarnborough, 25/01/1989 LHB RMF
Mitchell ClaydonFairfield, Australia, 25/11/1982LHB RMF
Jordan CoxPortsmouth, 21/10/2000RHB WK
Zak CrawleyBromley, 03/02/1998RHB RM
Joe DenlyCanterbury, 16/03/1986 RHB LB
Sean DicksonJohannesburg, SA, 02/09/1991RHB RM
Calum HaggettTaunton, 30/10/1990LHB RM
Fred KlaassenHaywards Heath, 13/11/1992RHB LMF
Heino KuhnPiet Retief, SA, 01/04/1984RHB WK
Adam Milne (Overseas, T20)Palmerston North, NZ, 13/04/1992RHB RF
Matt MilnesNottingham, 29/07/1994RHB RMF
Wiaan Mulder (Overseas)Gauteng, SA, 19/02/1998RHB RM
Mohammad Nabi (Overseas, T20)Loger, Afghanistan, 01/01/1985RHB OB
Harry PodmoreHammersmith, 23/07/1994RHB RM
Imran QayyumEaling, 23/05/1993RHB SLA
Ollie Rayner (loan from Middlesex)Falling Bastel, Germany, 01/11/1985RHB OB
Matt Renshaw (Overseas)Middlesbrough, 28/03/1996LHB OB
Oliver RobinsonSidcup, 01/12/1998RHB WK
Adam RouseHarare, Zimbabwe, 30/06/1992RHB WK
Darren Stevens (loan to Derbyshire)Leicester, 30/04/1976 RHB RM
Grant StewartKalgoorlie, Australia, 19/02/1994RHB RM
Ivan ThomasGreenwich, 25/09/1991 RHB RM
Hardus ViljoenWitbank, SA, 06/03/1989RHB RF

