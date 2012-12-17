Worcestershire squad

PlayerBornBat/bowl
Moeen Ali Birmingham, 18/06/1987LHB OB
Ed BarnardShrewsbury, 20/11/1995RHB RFM
Pat BrownPeterborough, 23/08/1998RHB RM
Ben CoxWordsley, 07/02/1992RHB WK
Josh DellTenbury Wells, 26/09/1997RHB RMF
Brett D'OliveiraWorcester, 28/02/1992RHB LB
Tom FellHillingdon, 17/10/1993RHB WK
Callum Ferguson (Overseas)North Adelaide, Australia, 21/11/1984RHB RM
Adam FinchWordsley, 28/05/2000RHB RM
Martin Guptill (Overseas, T20)Auckland, New Zealand, 30/09/1986RHB OB
Jack HaynesWorcester, 30/01/2001RHB OB
Joe Leach (captain)Stafford, 30/10/1990RHB RM
Alex MiltonRedhill, 19/05/1996RHB WK
Daryl MitchellEvesham, 25/11/1983RHB RM
Charlie MorrisHereford, 06/07/1992RHB RMF
Wayne ParnellPort Elizabeth, SA, 30/07/1989LHB LMF
Dillon PenningtonShrewsbury, 26/02/1999RHB RMF
George Rhodes (loan to Leicestershire)Birmingham, 26/10/1993RHB RM
Hamish Rutherford (Overseas)Dunedin, NZ, 27/04/1989LHB SLA
George ScrimshawBurton-on-Trent, 10/02/1998RHB RMF
Mitchell SpencerStoke, 08/03/1993RHB RMF
Josh TongueRedditch, 15/11/1997RHB RM
Ben TwohigDewsbury, 13/04/1998RHB SLA
Zain-ul-HassanIslamabad, Pakistan, 28/10/2000LHB RM
Riki WesselsMarogudoore, Australia, 12/11/1985RHB WK
Ollie WestburyDudley, 02/07/1997RHB OB
Ross WhiteleySheffield, 13/09/1988 LHB LM

