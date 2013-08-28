Ashes 2013-14: Australia v England - reports & scorecards

October

31-2 Nov v Western Australia Chairman's XI, Perth
Match drawn
Match report. Scorecard

November

6-9 v Australia A, Hobart
Match drawn
Match report. Scorecard
13-16 v Australian Invitational XI, Sydney (SCG)
England won by seven wickets
Match report. Scorecard
21-25 1st Test, Brisbane
Australia won by 381 runs
Match report. Scorecard. Jonathan Agnew column
29-30 v Cricket Australia Chairman's XI, Alice Springs
Match drawn
Match report. Scorecard

December

5-9 2nd Test, Adelaide
Australia won by 218 runs
Match report. Scorecard. Jonathan Agnew column
13-17 3rd Test. Perth
Australia won by 150 runs
Match report. Scorecard. Jonathan Agnew column
26-30 4th Test. Melbourne
Australia won by eight wickets
Match report. Scorecard. Jonathan Agnew column

January

3-7 5th Test, Sydney (SCG)
Australia won by 281 runs
Match report. Scorecard. Jonathan Agnew column
12 1st ODI, Melbourne (d/n)
Australia won by six wickets
Match report. Scorecard
14 v Prime Minister's XI, Canberra (d/n)
England won by 172 runs
Match report. Scorecard
17 2nd ODI, Brisbane (d/n)
Australia won by one wicket
Match report. Scorecard
19 3rd ODI, Sydney (SCG) (d/n)
Australia won by seven wickets
Match report. Scorecard
24 4th ODI, Perth (d/n)
England won by 57 runs
Match report. Scorecard
26 5th ODI, Adelaide (d/n)
Australia won by five runs
Match report. Scorecard
29 1st Twenty20 international, Hobart (d/n)
Australia won by 13 runs
Match report. Scorecard
31 2nd Twenty20 international, Melbourne (d/n)
Australia won by eight wickets
Match report. Scorecard

February

2 3rd Twenty20 international, Sydney (Stadium Australia) (d/n)
Australia won by 84 runs
Match report. Scorecard
