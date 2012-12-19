Australia squad
- From the section Cricket
|Player
|Born
|Bat/bowl
|Tim Paine (Test captain)
|Hobart, 08/12/1984
|RHB WK
|Aaron Finch (ODI/T20 captain)
|Colac, 17/11/1986
|RHB LM
|Cameron Bancroft
|Attadale, 19/11/1992
|RHB WK
|Jason Behrendorff
|Camden, 20/04/1990
|RHB LFM
|Joe Burns
|Herston, 06/09/1989
|RHB RM/OB
|Alex Carey
|Loxton, 27/08/1991
|LHB WK
|Nathan Coulter-Nile
|Osborne Park, 11/10/1987
|RHB RF
|Pat Cummins
|Westmead, 08/05/1993
|RHB RF
|Peter Handscomb
|Melbourne, 26/04/1991
|RHB WK
|Marcus Harris
|Prth, 21/07/1992
|LHB
|Josh Hazlewood
|Tamworth, 08/01/1991
|LHB RFM
|Travis Head
|Adelaide, 29/12/1993
|LHB OB
|Usman Khawaja
|Islamabad, Pakistan, 18/12/1986
|LHB RM
|Marnus Labuschagne
|Klerksdorp, South Africa, 22/06/1994
|RHB LB
|Nathan Lyon
|Young, 20/11/1987
|RHB OB
|Glenn Maxwell
|Kew, 14/10/1988
|RHB OB
|Mitchell Marsh
|Attadale, 20/10/1991
|RHB RM
|Shaun Marsh
|Narrogin, 09/07/1983
|LHB SLA
|Michael Neser
|Pretoria, SA, 29/03/1990
|RHB RM
|Kurtis Patterson
|Hurstville, 05/05/1993
|LHB OB
|James Pattinson
|Melbourne, 03/05/1990
|LHB RFM
|Will Pucovski
|Malvern, 02/02/1998
|RHB
|Matt Renshaw
|Middlesbrough, UK, 28/03/1996
|LHB OB
|Jhye Richardson
|Murdoch, 20/09/1996
|LHB RF
|Kane Richardson
|Eudunda, 12/02/1991
|RHB RFM
|D'Arcy Short
|Katherine, 09/08/1990
|LHB SLA
|Peter Siddle
|Traralgon, 25/11/1984
|RHB RFM
|Steve Smith
|Sydney, 02/06/1989
|RHB LBG
|Billy Stanlake
|Hervey Bay, 04/11/1994
|LHB RF
|Mitchell Starc
|Baulkham Hills, 30/01/1990
|LHB LFM
|Marcus Stoinis
|Perth, 16/08/1989
|RHB RM
|Ashton Turner
|25/01/1993
|RHB OB
|Andrew Tye
|Perth, 12/12/1986
|RHB RMF
|Matthew Wade
|Hobart, 26/12/1987
|LHB WK/RM
|David Warner
|Padington, 27/10/1986
|RHB LB
|Adam Zampa
|Shellharbour, 31/03/1992
|RHB LBG
Other international squads
Afghanistan - Bangladesh - England - India - Ireland - New Zealand - Pakistan - Scotland - South Africa - Sri Lanka - West Indies - Zimbabwe