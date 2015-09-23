England men's squad

PlayerBornBat/bowl
Joe Root * (Test captain)Sheffield, 30/12/1990RHB OB
Eoin Morgan *** (ODI/T20 captain)Dublin, Ireland, 10/09/1986LHB RM
Moeen Ali *Birmingham, 18/06/1987LHB OB
James Anderson **Burnley, 30/07/1982LHB RFM
Jofra ArcherBridgetown, Barbados, 01/04/1995RHB RFM
Jonny Bairstow *Bradford, 26/09/1989RHB WK
Sam BillingsPembury, 15/06/1991RHB WK
Stuart Broad **Nottingham, 24/06/1986LHB RFM
Rory BurnsEpsom, 26/08/1990LHB WK/RM
Jos Buttler *Taunton, 08/09/1990RHB WK
Sam Curran **Northampton, 03/06/1998LHB LMF
Tom Curran ****Cape Town, SA, 12/03/1995RHB RFM
Liam DawsonSwindon, 01/03/1990RHB SLA
Joe DenlyCanterbury, 16/03/1986RHB LB
Ben DuckettFarnborough (Kent), 17/10/1994LHB WK/OB
Ben FoakesColchester, 15/02/1993RHB WK
Lewis GregoryPlymouth, 24/05/1992RHB RFM
Alex Hales ***Hillingdon, 03/01/1989RHB RM
Keaton JenningsJohannesburg, SA, 19/06/1992LHB RMF
Chris JordanLowlands, Barbados, 04/10/1988RHB RFM
Jack LeachTaunton, 22/06/1991LHB SLA
Dawid MalanRoehampton, 03/091987LHB LB
Liam Plunkett ***Middlesbrough, 06/04/1985RHB RF
Ollie PopeChelsea, 02/01/1998RHB WK
Adil Rashid *Bradford, 17/02/1988RHB LB
Jason Roy ***Durban, SA, 21/07/1990RHB
Phil SaltBodelwyddan, 28/08/1996RHB OB
Ben Stokes *Christchurch, NZ, 04/06/1991LHB RM
Olly StoneNorwich, 09/10/1993RHB RFM
James VinceCuckfield, 14/03/1991RHB RM
David Willey ***Northampton, 28/02/1990LHB LFM
Chris Woakes *Birmingham, 02/03/1989RHB RM
Mark Wood ***Ashington, 11/01/1990RHB RFM

* player is centrally contracted to the England & Wales Cricket Board for 2018-19 in both Test and limited-overs cricket

** player holds a central contract for Test cricket

*** player holds a central contract for limited-overs cricket

**** player holds incremental ECB contract for 2018-19

