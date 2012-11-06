Nick Compton backed by Marcus Trescothick as England opener

India v England Test series

Venues: Ahmedabad (15-19 November), Mumbai (23-27 November), Kolkata (5-9 December), Nagpur (13-17 December) Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio 4 LW and via BBC Sport website; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & mobiles

Somerset's Marcus Trescothick says team-mate Nick Compton is up to the job of opening the batting for England.

Compton is in competition with Yorkshire's Joe Root for a place at the top of the order in the first Test against India later this month.

Compton moved to Somerset in 2010 after starting his county career with Middlesex

The 29-year-old's chances of partnering captain Alastair Cook were boosted by his unbeaten 64 against Mumbai A.

"I think they want to put him in," he said. "He can bat for long periods and seems to soak up pressure very well."

Somerset captain Trescothick added: "Although I think Joe is a good player, Nick is ready to take that challenge. He's been around longer and has more experience."

Compton earned himself an international call after finishing the domestic season as the County Championship's top scorer with an impressive 1,191 runs from 11 matches batting at number three.

The South Africa-born grandson of former England batsman Denis Compton was dismissed for nought and one in his first two innings on tour, but batted for 52 overs on the final day of the match against Mumbai A - facing 162 balls and hitting six fours.

And after Root was dismissed for 24, Compton is now the leading candidate to open with Cook following the retirement of former captain Andrew Strauss in August.

"He can bat for longer periods of time and I think that's such an asset in Test cricket," said ex-England opener Trescothick, who played 76 Tests.

Analysis "Compton has played his way into prime position to be Alastair Cook's opening partner in the Tests. Over the course of his unbeaten three hour innings he showed the sort of grit, patience and dogged concentration needed to play long innings on slow pitches. The Mumbai A spinners were very much part time, but he just got on with the job, putting aside any doubts he might have had after a duck and one in his first two England innings."

"Jonathan Trott and Alastair Cook are two of England's finest at batting for long periods and they could add another one with Nick."

If he makes a success of the opening role in the sub-continent, Compton would be in prime position in play in the Ashes series against Australia next summer - which would mean he would miss a large chunk of the domestic season.

"As a captain you're always aware of that. It's part of the management - you try and plan for these things," added Trescothick.

"Although we are trying to win trophies and do well as a club, we have to produce players to play for England.

"We've had Craig [Kieswetter] and Jos [Buttler] and now Nick. We want the players to go on. This is what it is all about. It's a great asset."