Leicestershire-Hampshire: Hoggard's men scent rare victory

County Championship Division Two, Grace Road Close, day three: Leicestershire 356 & 265-8 dec, Hampshire 181 & 77-4 Leicestershire 7pts, Hampshire 3pts Match scorecard

Division Two backmarkers Leicestershire snapped up four late wickets to close in on victory against promotion-chasing Hampshire at Grace Road.

Having resumed on 68-2, Leicestershire went on to declare on 265-8, setting the visitors 441 to win.

But Hampshire were left reeling at the close on 77-4, with two more scalps for home skipper Matthew Hoggard and one each for Wayne White and Alex Wyatt.

Leicestershire now have a real chance of only their second win of the season.

Ramnaresh Sarwan (46), Shiv Thakor (45), Josh Cobb (42) and White (35 not out) all chipped in with key contributions as Hoggard's men scored 197 runs in just under 60 overs for the loss of six wickets in the first two sessions of the day.

Hoggard's declaration just before tea then left Hampshire with four sessions to score the 441 they need for victory in a minimum of 132 overs.

But Jimmy Adams' side, who began this match in second place in the Division Two table, made a poor start, losing three wickets for 42 runs in 18 overs.

Hoggard had Michael Carberry caught at short mid-wicket, White knocked back Neil McKenzie's leg stump and Simon Katich edged behind off Wyatt.

And the visitors suffered an even bigger blow when skipper Adams was caught behind off Hoggard shortly before the close, after grinding it out for two hours to score 22.