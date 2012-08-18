Yorkshire v Derbyshire: Usman Khawaja century saves visitors

County Championship Division Two, Headingley Yorkshire 420 drew with Derbyshire 268 & 190-5 Yorkshire 11pts, Derbyshire 6pts Match scorecard

Usman Khawaja scored a century to save County Championship Division Two league leaders Derbyshire from defeat against promotion rivals Yorkshire.

Derbyshire resumed on 233-8 and needed to reach 271 to avoid the follow-on but fell just three runs short of their target as they were bowled out for 268.

Yorkshire's Tim Bresnan quickly dismissed openers Wayne Madsen and Matt Lineker as the hosts pushed for a win.

However, Khawaja's 110 not out guided Derbyshire to 190-5 and to safety.

Derbyshire remain top of Division Two, nine points ahead of Hampshire with Yorkshire in third a further ten points back.