Gloucestershire v Kent: Bristol suffers another wash-out

County Championship Division Two, Bristol Close, day three: Kent 29-1 v Gloucestershire Match scorecard

Play was abandoned at Bristol without a ball being bowled in Gloucestershire's home game with Kent for the second time in three days.

After the opening day was lost to rain, only 11.2 overs were possible on day two, in which time Kent reached 29-1.

But the weather had the final word on day three, play once again being called off an hour before the scheduled close.

With Saturday's much-improved forecast, a result is still possible - but only if the two captains reach an agreement.

Fourth-placed Kent are the team most obviously needing to win, if skipper Rob Key agrees a declaration target with opposite number Alex Gidman.

But a victory could yet throw outsiders Gloucestershire back into the Division Two promotion mix.