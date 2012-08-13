Worcestershire's Phil Hughes called-up to Australia 'A'

Phil Hughes

Worcestershire's Phil Hughes has been called-up to the Australia 'A' squad for their match against England Lions.

Hughes' loss could dent his county's Division One survival hopes, due to his recent form with the bat.

Last week, the 23-year-old scored 135 in Worcestershire's County Championship match against Warwickshire.

Worcestershire director of cricket Steve Rhodes said: "We are disappointed as Phil will miss our vital County Championship match against Lancashire."

He added: "But we understand that his country commitments come first.

"Phil has performed well since arriving with us in May and we wish him the best of luck this week."

