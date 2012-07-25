Sussex deserve semi place - Styris

  • From the section Cricket

Sussex all-rounder Scott Styris tells BBC Sussex the club deserve to make it through to finals day in the FL t20 competition.

The New Zealander hit an unbeaten 100 off just 37 balls to help the Sharks to victory over Gloucestershire in their quarter-final tie.

