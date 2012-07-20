Nottinghamshire v Surrey: More rain disrupts Trent Bridge clash

Trent Bridge
County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge
Close, day three: Nottinghamshire 178-5 v Surrey - no play possible on day three
Notts 0pts, Surrey 1pt
Rain and a sodden Trent Bridge outfield meant Nottinghamshire and Surrey endured a second successive day with no play in the County Championship.

Only 42 overs were possible on day one, in which time Notts moved onto 178-5 and now the last two days have been washed out without a ball being bowled.

Heavy rain hit Nottingham once again overnight and into the morning.

Despite four inspections with the hope of getting underway in the afternoon, play was called off at 15:15 BST.

