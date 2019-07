Future tour dates: Details of forthcoming international series

The Ashes: Australia in England (July-September 2019)

Ireland in England (July 2019)

India in West Indies (August-September 2019)

New Zealand in Sri Lanka (August-September 2019)

South Africa in India (September-October 2019)

Sri Lanka in Australia (October-November 2019)

England in New Zealand (November-December 2019)

Pakistan in Australia (November 2019)

Bangladesh in India (November 2019)

West Indies in India (December 2019)

New Zealand in Australia (December 2019-March 2020)

England in South Africa (December 2019-February 2020)

Zimbabwe in India (January 2020)

Australia in India (January 2020)

India in New Zealand (January-March 2020)

England & India women's tri-series in Australia (January-February 2020)

ICC Women's T20 World Cup (February-March 2020)

Australia in South Africa (February-March 2020)

South Africa in India (March 2020)

Australia in New Zealand (March 2020)

ICC Men's T20 World Cup (October-November 2020)

ICC Women's World Cup (30 January-20 February 2021) - competing teams not yet determined, venues not yet announced

ICC Future Tours Programme 2018-2023 (external site)

Tours and fixtures are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.