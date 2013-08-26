Ashes 2013: England v Australia

England celebrate with the Ashes urn

June

26-29 v Somerset, Taunton
Australia won by six wickets
Match report. Scorecard
30-3 July Essex v England, Chelmsford
England won by 228 runs
Match report. Scorecard

July

2-5 v Worcestershire, Worcester
Match drawn
Match report. Scorecard
10-14 1st Test, Trent Bridge
England won by 14 runs
Match report. Scorecard. Agnew column
18-22 2nd Test, Lord's
England won by 347 runs
Match report. Scorecard. Agnew column
26-28 v Sussex, Hove
Match drawn
Match report. Scorecard

August

1-5 3rd Test, Old Trafford
Match drawn
Match report. Scorecard. Agnew column
9-13 4th Test, Chester-le-Street
England won by 74 runs
Match report. Scorecard. Agnew column
16-17 v England Lions, Northampton
Match drawn
Match report. Scorecard
21-25 5th Test, The Oval
Match drawn
Match report. Scorecard. Agnew column
29 1st Twenty20 international, Southampton (d/n)
Australia won by 39 runs
Match report. Scorecard
31 2nd Twenty20 international, Chester-le-Street
England won by 27 runs
Match report. Scorecard

September

3 ODI: Ireland v England, Dublin
England won by six wickets
Match report. Scorecard
3 ODI: Scotland v Australia, The Grange
Australia won by 200 runs
Match report. Scorecard
6 1st ODI, Headingley
Match abandoned without a ball bowled - rain
8 2nd ODI, Old Trafford
Australia won by 88 runs
Match report. Scorecard
11 3rd ODI, Edgbaston (d/n)
No result (rain)
Match report. Scorecard
14 4th ODI, Cardiff
England won by three wickets
Match report. Scorecard
16 5th ODI, Southampton (d/n)
Australia won by 49 runs
Match report. Scorecard
Australia with the one-day series trophy

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you