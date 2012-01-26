Usman Khawaja returns to Derbyshire for 2012

Khawaja made his Australia Test debut in the Ashes in January 2011

Derbyshire have re-signed Australia batsman Usman Khawaja as their second overseas player for the 2012 season.

Khawaja, who has played six Tests, averaged 39.87 from four first-class outings during a two-month spell at the County Ground last season.

The 25-year-old will arrive before the FLt20 opener with Lancashire on 14 June and stay for the rest of the season.

Head coach Karl Krikken said: "Usman is a talented and prolific batsman with an excellent future. We are delighted."

Khawaja has an impressive record in Australian Sheffield Shield cricket with 2,087 runs, in 26 matches, at an average of 53.51.

We were hugely impressed with Usman during his previous spell and the 2012 season will give him the opportunity of settling into a longer spell Karl Krikken Derbyshire head coach

"We were hugely impressed with Usman during his previous spell with the club and the 2012 season will give him the opportunity of settling into a longer spell and hopefully scoring plenty of runs."

The club's overseas role will be occupied by New Zealand international Martin Guptill before Khawaja's arrival.

Chairman Chris Grant added: "It's good to have our overseas berth sorted for the coming season and I'm excited by the prospect of both Martin and Usman returning.

"They will be better players from the experience of last season and we know what we are getting in terms of their attitude, professionalism and contribution.

"In addition, Karl, Keith Loring [chief executive] and I are continuing to work hard to recruit the services of a proven match-changer for the FLt20 campaign."