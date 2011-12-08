Matthew Dunn and Zafar Ansari sign new Surrey deals

Ansari bowls Somerset's Nick Compton during the CB40 final at Lord's

Surrey teenagers Matthew Dunn and Zafar Ansari have been awarded new contracts by the club.

Pace bowler Dunn, who is part of the England winter performance programme at Loughborough, has signed until the end of the 2013 season.

All-rounder Ansari, also 19, has agreed a contract extension until 2014.

The Cambridge University student was a member of the Surrey team that defeated Somerset by five wickets in the CB40 final at Lord's in September.

"I'm absolutely delighted to have signed my contract. Going into last season, my goal was to secure my future for the next few years and that it is what I managed to do," the Berkshire-born youngster told the club's official website.

"To come out of university, go straight into the side and make an impact and then break into the sides in the other two formats was an absolute dream and I couldn't be happier."

Dunn made his Championship debut against Derbyshire in May as a replacement for Jade Dernbach, who had been called into the England squad, and responded by taking 5-56 in the second innings as Surrey wrapped up a seven-wicket victory.

"I was delighted to be able to break into the first-team last season. I am now working hard on my fitness in Loughborough and am looking forward to hitting the pre-season hard with Surrey," he commented.