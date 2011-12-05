Glen Chapple to remain as captain of Lancashire

Glen Chapple has been playing for county champions Lancashire since 1992

Lancashire have confirmed that Glen Chapple will remain as county captain in 2012 - for a fourth season.

The 37-year-old Yorkshire-born all-rounder took over the captaincy when Australian Stuart Law left in 2008.

But, despite next season being Chapple's 21st in first class cricket, he shows no sign of winding down.

Chapple took 55 wickets and made 365 runs as Lancashire won the County Championship, their first outright title triumph since 1934.

And Chapple's personal contribution, as well as his captaincy, helped him win the county's player of the year award for the second successive year.

"I am proud to be the captain of this great club," he told the club website. "I look forward to leading this talented group of players."

Head coach Peter Moores added: "Glen is an outstanding captain. We have forged a fantastic working relationship, which I am looking forward to continuing over the coming year.

"His captaincy and his ability to deal with people have been key factors in our development over the last few seasons.

"In my opinion his greatest strength is that he trusts and respects his players, which gives confidence to everyone in the set-up."