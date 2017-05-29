Cricket: BBC Test Match Special coverage on radio and online

Media playback is not supported on this device TMS: 60 years of great memories

The BBC will bring you exclusive live radio coverage of England's Test series against India this summer.

The Test Match Special team will provide live commentary of the five-Test series - you can listen on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, digital radio and, of course, via the live pages on the BBC Sport website and app.

There are also in-play video clips available on the website and app, as well as a daily Test Match Special podcast and the return of Pint-Sized TMS.

How to listen to TMS BBC Radio 5 live sports extra - via digital radio; digital satellite channel 0144; Freeview channel 706; cable TV channel 864 or 908 BBC Radio 4 - via analogue radio on 198 LW; digital satellite channel 0143 BBC Sport website - via bbc.co.uk/cricket Via the BBC Red Button, via the BBC iPlayer Radio app for iPhone and Android, and via the BBC Sport app which now features live radio streaming which you can hear while reading the live text and reports Get BBC iPlayer Radio on your mobile

Pint-Sized Gold: TMS' funniest moments

Online video highlights

In 2016, the BBC signed a deal with the England and Wales Cricket Board to show online match clips and highlights.

The deal, for those in the UK only, covers England's men's and women's international matches in this country, as well as selected county games.

You can watch up to five clips of the latest action per hour of play on the BBC Sport website, plus a short highlights package at the close of each day's play.

The BBC will also be able to broadcast video clips and end-of-day round-ups of major ICC tournaments such as the Champions Trophy and the Women's World Cup.

Live cricket back on BBC TV from 2020

English international and domestic cricket will be shown live on BBC TV from 2020.

In a five-year deal with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the BBC will show live coverage of:

Two England men's home T20s

One England women's home T20s

10 men's matches from the ECB's new domestic city-based T20 competition

Up to eight matches from the women's domestic T20 tournament, including both finals

The BBC will also show:

Highlights of England men's home Tests, ODIs and T20s

Highlights of England women's home internationals

Domestic cricket coverage

County cricket fans can keep across all the action with BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and local radio, plus extra commentaries from around the regions available only on the BBC Sport website and app.

BBC Local Radio will broadcast live commentary of every single county match, with increased coverage on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra most weeks.

Does cricket leave you Stumped?

BBC World Service's weekly cricket show Stumped, produced in association with Australia's ABC and All India Radio, brings you news, views, interviews and features from around the world of cricket. It is presented by the BBC's Alison Mitchell, ABC's Jim Maxwell and AIR's Charu Sharma.

Test Match Special: Pint-Sized Shane Warne 'ball of the century'

TMS contract until end of 2019

In January 2012, BBC Sport announced a new six-year radio rights deal with the England and Wales Cricket Board, which means TMS will be on air with exclusive radio commentary of all home series up to and including the end of the 2019 season, with more coverage of domestic cricket and women's internationals.

You can also access the BBC Ashes Archive at bbc.co.uk/ashesarchive for some famous historical moments from the past, as described by TMS.

International cricket broadcast via the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app on desktop, mobile and tablet is available to UK users only, but all county cricket coverage is available worldwide. County cricket coverage on 5 live sports extra is available to UK users only.