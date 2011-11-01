Bowler Charl Willoughby to leave Somerset

Willoughby was awarded British citizenship in 2010

Somerset have confirmed bowler Charl Willoughby will not be returning to the club next season.

The 36-year-old former South Africa international has been with the county since 2006 and has taken 347 wickets in first-class cricket.

"Charl's been a fantastic servant to Somerset," director of cricket Brian Rose told BBC Somerset.

"He was looking to his own future and he has decided to do something else so we've come to a great understanding."

Willoughby's first taste of the County Championship came at Leicestershire in 2005.

Rose to focus on Somerset youngsters

He joined Somerset the following season and took 66 wickets to became their leading wicket-taker, and also claimed career-best figures of 7-44 against Gloucestershire.

He missed just one County Championship game in five seasons and helped the side to promotion in 2007.

Last season he played 15 matches, taking 47 wickets at an average of 34.65.

Rose added: "He had a huge influence of us getting promotion in 2007. His new ball bowling in tandem with Andy Caddick was fantastic and if you look at his record, especially in Championship cricket, is outstanding."