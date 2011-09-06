Essex boss Paul Grayson lines up triple swoop

Ravi Bopara's return to the England fold could limit his time with Essex next season

Essex head coach Paul Grayson is in talks with three potential signings ahead of next summer.

Grayson is targeting a bowler, an all-rounder and an overseas batsman after failing to win immediate promotion back to Division One.

"We are talking to three players at the moment," he said.

"We will try and bring in an overseas batsman for the start of the season because we could have four of our lads away, which is always tough."

ESSEX PLAYERS' COMMITMENTS Ravi Bopara - England and possibly IPL

Alastair Cook - England

Ryan ten Doeschate - IPL

Owais Shah - IPL

He added: "We are also looking for an experienced bowler to support David Masters and Graham Napier and if you add in the three young lads, Tymal [Mills], Reece [Topley] and Maurice [Chambers], you've got three young bowlers."

Essex could find themselves without four first-team players at the start of next season because of Indian Premier League and international commitments.

"We are also probably looking for an all-round cricketer who is going to fill a role whilst Ravi Bopara, Ryan ten Doeschate, Owais Shah and Alastair Cook are going to be away," Grayson continued.

"We are going to be hit hard by the absence of those guys at the start of the season and it's all about trying to get the right balanced side.

"Hopefully, we can announce some positive news over the next couple of weeks."