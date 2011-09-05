Truro favourites to win Cornwall Premier League title

Truro are favourites to win cricket's Cornwall Premier League after beating leaders Werrington by 18 runs.

Rain forced the cancellation of title rivals St Just and Callington's matches giving Truro the chance of victory.

Truro need just 10 points from their last game against relegated Newquay on Saturday to take the title for the first time since 2002.

After hitting 125 all out in their innings, Truro managed to bowl their rivals out for 107.

Chris Martin scored 36 for Truro as Alex Smeeth took six wickets.

But in reply Kyle Van Rooyen also took six wickets while Ton Sharp returned with figures of 3-4.