Tillakaratne Dilshan leads Sri Lanka to win over Australia

First Twenty20 international, Pallekele: Sri Lanka 198-3 (20 overs) bt Australia 163-8 (20 overs) by 35 runs Match scorecard

Dilshan played his usual array of inventive strokes

Captain Tillakaratne Dilshan struck his maiden Twenty20 international century as Sri Lanka beat Australia by 35 runs in the first of two games at Pallekele.

Dilshan fired 12 fours and five sixes in a magnificent unbeaten 104 from 57 balls as his side posted 198-3.

David Warner hit 53 in 31 balls with six fours and two sixes but Australia could only muster 163-8, debutant spinner Dilruwan Petera taking 3-26.

The second and final match of the series takes place on Monday.

The home side were asked to bat by Cameron White and at the end of the 15th over Dilshan had made a modest 41, but he proceeded to hit four fours off John Wayne Hastings.

He then smashed two sixes and two fours in the 18th over, bowled by Shane Watson, and repeated the feat in the penultimate over of the innings, bowled by Mitchell Johnson.

In reply Watson flicked the first ball of the second over for six but was bowled through the gate two balls later.

Warner, who hit seamer Suranga Lakmal down the ground for six and launched Dilshan over square-leg for another maximum, saw wickets regularly tumble around him.

He was dropped on 46 by Dilshan at mid-wicket but was caught at extra cover by the centurion from the first legitimate ball of the 16th over.

Steve O'Keefe fired a six and two fours in three balls and Hastings struck the final ball of the match over the ropes for six but Australia were soundly beaten as Sri Lanka secured their first home Twenty20 international victory at the fifth attempt.